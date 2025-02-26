KUALA LUMPUR: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has recommended that the government consider merging the National Professors Council (MPN) with think tanks such as the Institute of Strategic and International Studies and other relevant agencies.

In a statement today, PAC chairman Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin said such a move would allow the government to streamline its functions as a think tank across various fields.

She said the PAC is also aware that the government is mulling over whether to maintain MPN as a company limited by guarantee or place it under the Higher Education Ministry.

She acknowledged that a memorandum on determining the direction of the council’s status has been prepared by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) for an upcoming cabinet meeting.

“We urge the PMO to promptly distribute the memorandum upon receiving the Cabinet’s decision and to formally notify the PAC in writing of the government’s stance on MPN’s status,“ she added.

The PAC today presented a report on the follow-up actions by the PMO and MPN regarding its recommendations on the council.