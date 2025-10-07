Pahang police dismantle vehicle spare parts fraud syndicate causing RM273,000 losses

MARAN: Pahang police have dismantled a fly-by-night syndicate involved in fraudulent purchases of vehicle spare parts and heavy machinery.

The syndicate’s activities resulted in total losses of RM273,676.70 across multiple states.

State police chief Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman said the success followed intelligence gathering and special operations by the Pahang Commercial Crime Investigation Department.

The operation was conducted in collaboration with Selangor and Perak Police Contingent Headquarters.

Operations in Cheras and Semenyih, Selangor on September 29 led to the arrest of a Pakistani national and a local man.

A follow-up operation in Kajang, Selangor on October 2 resulted in three more arrests and two individuals being re-arrested for further investigation.

The Sarawak CCID arrested a local woman in Kuching on the same day, bringing total arrests to six individuals aged 34 to 52.

Yahaya said checks revealed the suspects had prior criminal records including drug-related offences.

The syndicate was believed to be involved in eight fraud cases reported in Pahang, Selangor and Perak between June and September.

In Pahang, a Maran victim suffered RM76,950 losses on September 23 while Jerantut saw RM23,710 losses on September 24.

A Bentong case on August 27 involved losses of RM6,055.

Among items seized were track links, track shoes, sprockets, track rollers and 42 barrels of engine oil.

Police also confiscated vehicle batteries and brake fluid during their operations.

Yahaya explained the syndicate’s modus operandi involved ordering goods via WhatsApp.

“They would then send fake money transfer receipts to the victims,“ he said.

Victims would send items via courier and only realised they were cheated when money failed to appear in their accounts.

The arrested suspects were believed to be middlemen while police continue tracking the mastermind known as “Lee” or “Wilson”.

The case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating. – Bernama