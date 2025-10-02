Pahang to hold Sumud Flotilla gathering after Friday prayers tomorrow

KUANTAN: The Pahang state government will hold a Sumud Flotilla Gathering tomorrow after Friday prayers at the Sultan Ahmad 1 State Mosque parking compound in Kuantan.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail stated that Pahang’s people consistently support Palestinians in their freedom and dignity struggle.

He expressed the state government’s full solidarity with all detained volunteers through his Facebook post.

The state government also prays for the volunteers’ safety, protection from harm, and immediate release.

Pahang aligns with the federal government in demanding unconditional release of Global Sumud Flotilla volunteers by the Israeli regime.

Wan Rosdy emphasised these volunteers demonstrate courage and sincerity while delivering aid to long-oppressed Palestinians.

Meanwhile, the Melaka Mufti Department called on all mosque and surau congregations to recite Qunut Nazilah supplication starting tomorrow.

Melaka Mufti Datuk Abdul Halim Tawil said prayers should seek safety and protection for GSF volunteers, particularly Malaysians involved.

The prayers should also include wellbeing wishes for the Palestinian people according to his statement.

Melaka’s government and people condemn the harassment of the GSF convoy during its Gaza humanitarian mission.

He urged collective prayers for the humanitarian mission’s success and volunteer protection.

Abdul Halim expressed hope that this noble effort would receive Allah’s blessings and assistance.

The Sumud Nusantara Command Centre confirmed twelve Malaysian detentions as of 1 pm today.

Their vessel entered the R3 red zone approximately one hundred nautical miles off Gaza’s coast.

Another five volunteers were reported to have lost contact with the SNCC command centre. – Bernama