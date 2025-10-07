Pakistan PM receives honorary doctorate from IIUM for leadership

KUALA LUMPUR: The International Islamic University Malaysia today conferred Pakistan Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif an Honorary Doctor of Philosophy degree.

The award recognises his outstanding leadership and contributions to nation-building and global Islamic governance.

The conferment took place during a Special Convocation Ceremony at the ISTAC-IIUM Kuala Lumpur Campus.

IIUM Constitutional Head Tengku Ampuan Pahang Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah officiated the ceremony.

Tunku Azizah presented the Honorary Degree of Doctor of Philosophy in Leadership and Governance.

She highlighted Shehbaz’s more than four decades of service with vision, discipline, and compassion.

“His initiatives, such as the Punjab Education Endowment Fund, has opened the doors of higher learning to thousands who might never have dreamed of university education,” she said in her royal address.

She commended Pakistan’s longstanding friendship with Malaysia under Shehbaz’s leadership.

Tunku Azizah noted that 89 Pakistani students are currently enrolled in various programmes at IIUM.

A total of 321 alumni from Pakistan have graduated from the university.

Shehbaz described the recognition as a great privilege and honour received humbly.

He reflected that leadership has always been about serving the people of Pakistan with sincerity and duty.

“I hope that my presence here today will further strengthen the bonds of academic partnership and collaboration between the IIUM and Pakistan’s leading institutions of higher learning,” he said.

Shehbaz called for unity, compassion, and moral integrity among leaders and nations in the Muslim world.

He urged the Muslim ummah to remain steadfast to Islamic values to overcome conflict, disunity, and poverty.

The Prime Minister noted both Malaysia and Pakistan are blessed with young populations.

He emphasised leaders’ responsibility to provide platforms empowering youth to serve humanity.

Communication Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil and Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir attended the ceremony.

IIUM President Tan Sri Abdul Rashid Hussain and Rector Prof Emeritus Datuk Dr Osman Bakar were also present.

Pakistan’s High Commissioner to Malaysia Syed Ahsan Raza Shah joined the distinguished guests.

Shehbaz’s three-day visit to Malaysia serves as a reciprocal gesture to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s official visit to Pakistan in October 2024.

This exchange reflects the deepening ties between Malaysia and Pakistan. – Bernama