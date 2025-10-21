Palestinian UMT graduate denied convocation due to Israeli blockade

KUALA NERUS: A Palestinian graduate’s dream of attending his Doctor of Philosophy convocation at Universiti Malaysia Terengganu has been shattered by the Israeli blockade.

Moath Abdi Kareem Abu Al-Rob, a 41-year-old accounting graduate, returned to his hometown of Qabatia in the North West Bank last January to be with his family.

The ongoing war in his homeland prevented him from celebrating this significant achievement alongside his friends at the ceremony.

He expressed that the convocation holds deep personal meaning even though he cannot attend in person.

“This convocation is truly meaningful to me,” he said in a video recording shared by the UMT Corporate Communications Unit.

“While I cannot be there in person, I am marking this proud moment from my homeland with my family.”

He extended his sincere gratitude to the UMT community and the people of Malaysia for their generosity and steadfast support.

“I have always felt appreciated and warmly welcomed during my time in this beautiful country,” he added.

Moath Abdi Kareem highlighted the significant role his supervisor, Associate Professor Dr Mohd Nazli Mohd Nor, played throughout his PhD journey.

He credited his supervisor for providing unwavering support and mentorship that extended beyond academics into personal matters.

“I am truly thankful for the unwavering support and encouragement from my family, friends, and supervisor during this difficult time,” he said.

He described his academic journey as filled with numerous challenges that he had to overcome to secure a better future.

He identified sudden border closures and travel restrictions as among the toughest challenges for Palestinian students studying abroad.

“I nearly missed my flight to attend the final viva at UMT due to the sudden closure of the Palestinian and Jordanian borders by Israeli forces,” he shared.

“I had to wait until the following day, but by the grace of Allah, I managed to arrive on my second attempt.”

Despite the ongoing conflict in his homeland, Moath Abdi Kareem remains committed to his pursuit of knowledge to safeguard the future of the Palestinian people.

He maintains ambitions to contribute to the audit profession in his country once he returns. – Bernama