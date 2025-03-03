PUTRAJAYA: The Parliamentary Services Bill 2025 will be tabled for the second reading tomorrow, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said that once approved, the bill would strengthen the country’s democratic system by enhancing parliamentary independence in fulfilling its duties and responsibilities.

“It also reflects the maturity of the country’s democratic process. Parliament serves as a cornerstone of MPs’ freedom of speech but should not be overly constrained by the broader public service framework.

“The bill will be tabled (for the second reading) tomorrow, which of course needs the support of two-thirds of the Members of Parliament,“ he said when addressing staff of the Prime Minister’s Department at its monthly assembly today.

The Parliamentary Services Bill 2025 which, among others, aims to establish a Parliamentary Service which is a separate service from the public service, was tabled for the first reading in the Dewan Rakyat last Feb 24.

After the Parliamentary Services Act 1966 was repealed in 1992, the Bill opened a new chapter to further strengthen the institution of Parliament, thus proving the MADANI Government’s agenda to implement institutional reforms with the separation of powers between the executive, legislative and judicial branches.

Since the Act was repealed, Parliament has been placed under the Prime Minister’s Department and there is a minister who supervises the movement and administration of Parliament.

Anwar, who is also the Minister of Finance, emphasised the need to enhance civil servants’ understanding of the bill, ensuring they recognise the ongoing growth and maturity of the country’s democratic system.

“I hope this matter is highlighted in post-cabinet and departmental meetings to ensure that civil servants fully understand it. Otherwise, they may become ‘disconnected’ from the initiatives taken by the top management, as the information does not reach the grassroots level.

“I hope this can be done by all departments and KSN (Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar), as well as KPPA (Public Service Director-General Tan Sri Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz), to help monitor to enhance understanding,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Anwar said the Public Administration Efficiency Bill, currently in the drafting stage, aims to improve the evaluation system and performance of the country’s public service.

On Feb 16, Shamsul Azri was reported to have said that the bill is now in its final stage of being completed and expected to be gazetted before the end of this year.

Anwar, when tabling Budget 2025, said the MADANI government is determined to implement public service reforms to promote good governance and boost productivity.

Regarding the Public Administration Efficiency Bill, he said, it aims to reduce bureaucracy, speed up processes and improve service efficiency.

The assembly was also attended by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Legal and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar.