Penang Port to license private jetties for enhanced maritime safety

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang Port Commission (SPPP) is strengthening its regulatory role at Penang Port through strategic measures to ensure smooth, safe, and compliant maritime operations.

Chairman Datuk Yeoh Soon Hin stated that the commission also functions as a Port Resource Centre, Port Authority, Free Commercial Zone Administrator, and Trade Facilitator.

Joint monitoring with Penang Port Sdn Bhd identified 38 private jetties within port limits, primarily used by fishermen and for handling non-marine commodities.

SPPP has proactively briefed jetty owners on operational requirements and guidelines for private jetties.

The commission will implement a licensing initiative for all private jetties to strengthen maritime governance, safety, and operational efficiency.

This initiative will be conducted in close collaboration with the Royal Malaysian Customs Department and other relevant government agencies.

Engagement sessions will ensure all parties’ needs are met, enabling comprehensive licence issuance.

Yeoh expressed confidence that this initiative will reinforce regulatory oversight and safeguard Penang Port’s economic and maritime security interests. – Bernama