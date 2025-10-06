Penang seeks federal approval for five priority projects in Budget 2026

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang government will present five priority projects to the Federal Government for consideration ahead of the tabling of Budget 2026 on Friday.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said projects listed as priority include the Pan Island Link Highway, the development of the Penang Tuna Port, the Federal Road from Bayan Lepas to Teluk Kumbar and the health complex in Seberang Perai.

He explained that from an initial list of 100 to 200 projects, the Federal Government requested a shortlist of 10 priority projects which was later refined to just five.

“So, perhaps from these five projects, we may have the opportunity to get one or two of them approved under Budget 2026,” he told a media conference at his office in Komtar today.

He added that most of the projects proposed by the state government were infrastructure projects that are crucial for the state’s people and its socio-economic development.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, also the Finance Minister, is scheduled to table Budget 2026 in Parliament on Friday. – Bernama