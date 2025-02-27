Perak police welcome three new district chiefs

IPOH: Perak police have announced the appointment of three new district chiefs (KPD) for Hilir Perak, Sungai Siput, and Tapah, effective March 10.

ACP Dr Bakri Zainal Abidin has been named Hilir Perak police chief, succeeding ACP Ahmad Adnan Basri, while DSP Mohd Rohaizimi Razali will serve as acting Sungai Siput police chief, taking over from Supt. Mohd Khaizam Ahmad Shahabudin, and DSP Mohd Fadzil Ismail will assume the role of acting Tapah police chief, replacing Supt. Mohd Naim Asnawi.

Mohd Rohaizimi and Mohd Fadzil will serve as acting district police chiefs until new permanent appointments are made.

Meanwhile, Mohd Khaizam has been appointed assistant director of Welfare Management in the Administration Division of Bukit Aman Management Department.

Mohd Naim has been appointed assistant director of the Gambling, Vice, and Gangsterism Prevention Division in the Criminal Investigation Department of Bukit Aman, while Ahmad Adnan has been appointed head of the Crisis and Disaster Management Science Studies Centre at the Police Training Centre in Kuala Lumpur.