Perlis Connect programme highlights internet safety and cyberbullying awareness

PADANG BESAR: The Perlis Connect programme organised by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) focused on promoting safe internet practices and raising awareness about cyberbullying.

Visitors praised the event for providing valuable insights into the dangers of online scams and cyber threats.

Muhammad Rifqee Mirza Mohd Sharizal, a 14-year-old student, shared his excitement about learning how to avoid cyberbullying.

Housewife Juliana Arianti Armain, 39, highlighted the programme’s role in helping parents monitor children’s internet usage.

She said, “A programme like this opens our eyes to the threats in cyberspace and the importance of taking early steps to protect their (children’s) safety.”

The event also introduced attendees to the National Information Dissemination Centre (NADI) and its support for digital entrepreneurship.

Ahmad Suhaimi Abdul Rahman, a local trader, appreciated the chance to learn about digital marketing through NADI.

He said, “I just found out that with NADI, entrepreneurs can also learn how to expand their business digitally.”

Interactive sessions, including a pocket talk on bullying, were held to educate students on anti-bullying efforts.

Bernama’s mobile studio provided visitors with a behind-the-scenes look at journalism and broadcasting.

The Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) booth offered summons checks and a 50% discount on payments.

The Raja Muda of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail, is set to officiate the event later today.

Key attendees include Communications Ministry Secretary-General Datuk Seri Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa and Bernama CEO Datin Paduka Nur-ul Afida Kamaludin. - Bernama