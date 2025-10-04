Perlis royal says elderly, children and PWD wellbeing reflects civilisation

ARAU: The Raja Muda of Perlis Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail stated that the wellbeing of the elderly, children and Persons with Disabilities reflects the civilisation of a state and nation.

His Royal Highness decreed that all parties must collaborate to form an inclusive society so these groups continue receiving attention and are not marginalised.

“The state government, with the support of all parties, must continue to strive to strengthen the welfare of the people.”

“Among the important matters are education, health, job opportunities, and comfortable and user-friendly public infrastructure,“ he said.

Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra made this statement when officially launching the state-level Elderly, Children and PWDs Day Celebration 2025 at Universiti Teknologi Mara Perlis Branch.

Also in attendance was the Raja Puan Muda of Perlis Tuanku Dr Hajah Lailatul Shahreen Akashah Khalil.

Perlis Menteri Besar Mohd Shukri Ramli was also present at the ceremony.

The celebration brought together about 400 participants comprising elderly, children, PWDs, state leaders, government and private agencies, NGOs, volunteers and the local community. – Bernama