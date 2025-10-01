Petronas and Yayasan Petronas contribute RM980,000 to assist Sabah flood victims

KOTA KINABALU: Petronas and Yayasan Petronas have contributed RM980,000 to assist flood victims in Sabah.

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor said the contribution demonstrates private sector concern for community welfare during disasters.

He expressed appreciation for the energy company’s commitment to protecting Sabah residents’ wellbeing.

“The state government hopes more corporate companies will come forward to help,“ he said.

Hajiji noted that strong corporate support ensures aid reaches those in need quickly and effectively.

He made these remarks after witnessing the handover ceremony at Menara Kinabalu.

PETRONAS Sabah and Labuan Regional Office general manager Siti Ayu Abdul Wahab presented the contribution to State Secretary Datuk Seri Safar Untong.

Hajiji emphasised that private sector, GLC and NGO support complements government flood relief efforts.

Siti Ayu said the initiative reflects PETRONAS’ ongoing commitment to disaster preparedness in Sabah.

The company ensures aid reaches affected communities promptly during flood seasons.

PETRONAS proactively plans these initiatives annually to support flood season preparedness.

The company also provided food baskets to the Malaysian Civil Defence Force.

Contribution cards worth RM10,000 were handed over for fuel purchases during relief operations. – Bernama