PM Anwar attends Ihya’ Ramadan programme at MOSTI

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim attended the Ihya’ Ramadan programme at the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI) today, underscoring his administration’s focus on spiritual values alongside governance.

MOSTI is the second stop in the series, after it was first held at the Prime Minister’s Department (JPM) on March 3.

Anwar arrived at MOSTI at 12.10 pm and was accompanied by Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Chang Lih Kang and Deputy Minister Datuk Mohammad Yusof Apdal.

He first met with the ministry’s top management to discuss key priorities for 2025 before attending a religious talk delivered by Assoc Prof Muhammad Nazir Mohammed Khalid and joining MOSTI personnel for Zohor prayers in congregation.

The Ihya’ Ramadan programme, mooted by Anwar, aims to promote the holy month as a period for spiritual growth, not only in worship but also in fostering values and ethics in government administration.

Over the coming weeks, the Prime Minister will visit various ministries to engage with civil servants and deliver brief religious reflections alongside guest speakers.

Anwar is also set to travel to several states throughout Ramadan to strengthen ties between the federal and state governments, as well as meet the public at MADANI Iftar gatherings.

Details on specific dates and locations will be announced in due course through official government channels.