PM Anwar hosts dinner for President Xi

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today hosted a dinner in honour of visiting Chinese President Xi Jinping at Seri Perdana here.

The banquet followed a meeting between Anwar and Xi, during which both leaders discussed bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

They also witnessed the exchange of 31 memoranda of understanding, agreements, and notes between Malaysia and China.

During the dinner, the two leaders delivered remarks, which were broadcast live on local television.

Among those present were Deputy Prime Ministers Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

Other ministers in attendance were Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil, Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook, Economy Minister Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli as well as Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming.

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan; Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz; Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Chang Lih Kang; Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir and Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo were also at the dinner.

Earlier, Xi was accorded a state welcome, followed by an audience with His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, at Istana Negara.

His Majesty also graciously hosted a state banquet in honour of Xi and his delegation.

Xi’s three-day state visit to Malaysia started yesterday at the invitation of Sultan Ibrahim.

This visit marks Xi’s second official visit to Malaysia in 12 years, after the last visit in 2013, which saw the two countries upgrade diplomatic relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Xi’s visit is part of the Chinese President’s first State Visit series this year, which also includes Vietnam and Cambodia.

Malaysia and China established diplomatic relations on May 31, 1974. The two countries celebrated the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations last year.

For 16 consecutive years since 2009, China has remained Malaysia’s largest trading partner, with total trade between the two countries worth RM484.12 billion in 2024, representing 16.8 per cent of Malaysia’s total global trade (RM2.88 trillion).