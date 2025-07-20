PM Anwar orders urgent aid for asnaf family in Port Dickson

PORT DICKSON: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has instructed immediate aid for an asnaf family in Kampung Baru Si Rusa, Port Dickson, following a visit where he witnessed their hardships firsthand. The family, led by Faridah Abbas, has been struggling since her husband, Mohamad Ali Abdul Malek, became bedridden after suffering a stroke last year.

Anwar, accompanied by his wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, expressed deep concern over the family’s situation. “Azizah and I are deeply affected by the ordeal faced by this asnaf family. I have instructed the Implementation Coordination Unit, Prime Minister’s Department (ICU JPM) to provide the necessary facilities to help Faridah and her family continue their lives,“ he shared on Facebook.

The aid includes setting up a business kiosk for Faridah to sell kuih-muih and pisang goreng, as well as home improvements to ensure better living conditions. “Hopefully, this kindness and assistance will ease the suffering of Faridah as she has to take care of her bedridden husband and her children,“ Anwar added.

The prime minister is currently in Negeri Sembilan for the MADANI Government Leadership Ukhuwah Programme, aimed at fostering stronger ties between leaders and the people.

- Bernama