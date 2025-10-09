PM Anwar praises Jojo’s fighting spirit as example for Malaysian youth

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim described young national Muay Thai exponent Muhammad Johan Ghazali Zulfikar as a symbol of determination and high fighting spirit worthy of emulation by all Malaysians.

Anwar stated that Jojo’s success as a One Championship fighter on the international stage had brought glory to the country and reflected the true values of a disciplined young Malaysian who perseveres in pursuing dreams.

He noted that Jojo has actively spoken against bullying and participated in awareness campaigns to inspire youth to build self-confidence, resilience, and positive spirit in daily life.

The Prime Minister expressed hope that with continued support, more young athletes would be nurtured to bring glory to Malaysia.

He quoted former United States President John F Kennedy’s famous words about asking what one can do for their country to instill love for the nation and collective building spirit.

Anwar congratulated Jojo on his success and commitment to the country and its people while encouraging continued efforts to inspire the younger generation.

Jojo achieved a Technical Knockout victory against Moroccan Zakaria El Jamari in just two minutes and 10 seconds during the ONE Fight Night 35 flyweight category match in Thailand last September. – Bernama