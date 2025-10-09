PM Anwar’s support drives Malaysia’s Gaza humanitarian mission

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Consultative Council of Islamic Organisations chief executive officer Datuk Dr Sani Araby Abdul Alim Araby has expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for his steadfast support of humanitarian missions for Palestine.

Sani, who also serves as director-general of the Sumud Nusantara Command Center, stated that the Prime Minister’s encouragement provided crucial motivation for Malaysian activists joining the Global Sumud Flotilla 2025 voyage to Gaza.

He revealed that initial expectations were for the Prime Minister to reject the mission proposal due to its perceived impossibility.

“However, after reviewing it, he said just one word, ‘proceed’,“ Sani shared during his speech at the Gaza solidarity gathering at Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil.

That single word became the driving force and inspiration that launched the entire humanitarian operation according to the activist leader.

Sani also highlighted the Prime Minister’s consistent concern for the safety of Malaysian volunteers throughout the mission duration.

The Prime Minister regularly requested updates on the activists’ wellbeing while they were engaged in the humanitarian work.

He disclosed that Anwar had personally contacted Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to seek international assistance for the release of detained Malaysian volunteers.

Sani Araby formally proposed launching a second wave of humanitarian assistance to Gaza through Egypt with the Prime Minister’s approval and support.

“I humbly seek Datuk Seri’s permission for the Malaysian Sumud Nusantara team to be deployed to Egypt to deliver the second wave of aid to Gaza,“ he stated.

He emphasized the Prime Minister’s strong diplomatic relationship with Egypt’s President could facilitate aid delivery beyond what activists could achieve independently.

Meanwhile, Cinta Gaza Malaysia chief executive officer Muhammad Nadir Al-Nuri Kamaruzaman noted that the Global Sumud Flotilla voyage had demonstrated Malaysia’s commitment to global humanitarian causes internationally.

He reported that several countries issuing official support statements for the flotilla have since expressed interest in collaborating with Malaysia on future Gaza humanitarian initiatives.

“These nations now have faith in Sumud Nusantara and want Malaysian leadership for subsequent humanitarian movements,“ Muhammad Nadir confirmed.

He encouraged continuing humanitarian efforts using the distinctive Malaysian and Nusantara approach that has proven effective. – Bernama