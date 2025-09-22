PM Anwar says targeted subsidy savings will benefit the people

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has confirmed that savings from the government’s targeted subsidy initiative will be reallocated to directly benefit the people.

He stated that these funds will be focused on crucial areas including education, healthcare, and the upgrading of basic infrastructure.

Speaking at the Prime Minister’s Department monthly assembly, Anwar explained that the move to target diesel subsidies has already enabled the implementation of the Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (SARA) Appreciation Aid initiative.

This programme provides RM100 to eligible Malaysians, with a total financial implication of RM2 billion for the country.

“Although it’s only RM100, the total financial implication for the country is RM2 billion. This was only possible because we first implemented targeted subsidies for diesel,“ Anwar explained.

He further clarified that savings from the recent adjustments to RON95 fuel subsidies will also be channelled back to the people.

These funds will support critical projects, including the reconstruction of public infrastructure severely damaged by the Sabah floods.

Specific examples mentioned include the Institut Pendidikan Guru Kampus Gaya, slopes, clinics, and schools.

“This is a new burden, and we should utilise these funds to aid those affected. Our priority remains firm to reinvest these returns in the people, particularly in education, health, and basic infrastructure,” he emphasised. – Bernama