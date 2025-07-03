Police hunt for four suspects in fatal attack on restaurant worker

TASEK GELUGOR: Police are tracking down four local men to assist in the investigation into a fatal attack on a Myanmar national at a restaurant in Taman Sepadu Jaya early this morning.

Seberang Perai Utara district police chief ACP Anuar Abdul Rahman said authorities were alerted to the incident at 3.20 am by a local man who reported that four unidentified men, armed with machetes, had assaulted a Myanmar worker at the premises.

“Initial investigation found that the suspects who wore caps and face coverings arrived in a dark-coloured car.

“They exited the vehicle and immediately attacked the victim, who was on duty at the restaurant at the time,” he said in a statement today.

According to Anuar, the victim attempted to flee but was chased down and slashed multiple times on the head, arms and body, before collapsing.

All four suspects then fled the scene in the same vehicle, and medical officers from Kepala Batas Hospital who arrived at the scene confirmed that the 38-year-old victim had died from severe injuries sustained in the attack.

“There were slash wounds on his right arm, head and back,” he said, adding that the victim’s body was sent to the HKB Forensic Department for an autopsy.

The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the investigating officer, ASP Shuheri Abdul Rani at 04-5762222 (ext. 2275) or the nearest police station to assist in the investigation.