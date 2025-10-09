Police increase monitoring of unregistered religious institutions in Kelantan

KOTA BHARU: Police have intensified monitoring of unregistered religious institutions throughout the state to prevent their misuse for deviant teachings or criminal activities.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat stated this action aligns with police commitment to ensure all religious institutions operate according to religious authority regulations.

He emphasised particular focus on pondok and tahfiz centres not registered with the Kelantan Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council to prevent immoral activities disrupting public harmony.

Mohd Yusoff made these comments when asked about a case involving a madrasah in Tumpat owned by religious teacher Abuya allegedly used for immoral activities.

He revealed police sent two officers to MAIK recently for joint discussions about unregistered institutions.

During the meeting MAIK deputy president Datuk Mohd Anis Hussein agreed to take follow-up action against non-compliant religious institutions.

Mohd Yusoff confirmed this cooperation aims to ensure all institutions comply with existing laws and guidelines.

Earlier media reports detailed a September 11 case where madrasah principal Muhammad Aswadi Yah faced seven sexual assault charges.

The 46-year-old teacher known as Abuya was accused of sexual acts against a 14-year-old student.

He pleaded not guilty to six additional charges involving two male students and pornographic image possession.

The alleged offences occurred at two separate locations between March and June this year. – Bernama