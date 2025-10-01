Police officer killed in three-vehicle crash near Gerik, two others injured

IPOH: A police officer was killed and two others injured in a three-vehicle accident on the Kuala Kangsar-Pengkalan Hulu Road near Kampung Tawai in Gerik.

The 1.50 am incident involved a Mercedes-Benz lorry carrying logs, a Scania cargo trailer transporting fertiliser, and a Toyota Vios driven by the police officer.

Gerik Police Chief Supt Abdul Samad Othman said preliminary investigations revealed the fertiliser trailer lost control while heading towards Gerik.

“The fertiliser-laden trailer lorry, driven by a 23-year-old man from Kuala Kangsar heading towards Gerik, lost control before skidding and colliding with the right side of the log-loaded trailer driven by a 59-year-old man coming from the opposite direction,“ he said in a statement.

The collision caused the fertiliser trailer to veer into the opposite lane and strike the Toyota Vios.

The 42-year-old police officer from the Gerik District Police Headquarters was confirmed dead at the scene.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. – Bernama