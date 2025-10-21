Police prepared for extremism threats at ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police is focusing on potential extremism and terrorism threats that might target the 47th ASEAN Summit scheduled from October 26 to 28.

Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail identified cybersecurity risks, uncontrolled protests, and traffic management as additional security challenges for the high-profile event.

Proactive security measures include early intelligence gathering, continuous monitoring, and deployment of special action teams at strategic locations.

A total of 10,170 police officers and personnel have been mobilised for security assignments throughout the prestigious international conference.

The security operation involves various land and air assets including surveillance drones, high-tech CCTV systems, and integrated tactical communication systems.

Police are also employing data analytics approaches to enhance operational efficiency during the summit period.

Security coverage extends beyond the main conference venue to include delegation hotels and all national entry points including airports, ports, and land borders.

Strategic areas throughout the Klang Valley including Putrajaya are under close monitoring with all police contingents instructed to maintain high preparedness levels.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Fadil Marsus warned that strict action would be taken against anyone attempting to organise disruptive gatherings during the summit.

Police have received initial information about planned gatherings in the capital and assured they would handle the situation appropriately.

Fadil urged the public not to disturb the conference proceedings, access routes, or civilian security arrangements throughout the event.

He appealed for community cooperation with authorities since the summit would showcase Malaysia’s capability in hosting international events.

The 47th ASEAN Summit with its “Inclusivity and Sustainability” theme will feature participation from all ten ASEAN member states and key dialogue partners including the United States, China, Japan, and India. – Bernama