Police uncover leads in assault case involving Rafizi Ramli’s son

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have identified several positive leads in the investigation into the assault of Pandan MP Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli’s son at a Putrajaya shopping mall.

Selangor police chief Datuk Shazeli Kahar stated that the leads were obtained after reviewing CCTV footage from the area.

“There are leads from the CCTV recordings, but not fully at this time,“ he told Bernama.

A total of 14 individuals have been called in to assist with the investigation.

Shazeli also confirmed that police are probing a threat message sent to Rafizi’s wife via WhatsApp.

The report on the threat was lodged by Rafizi’s wife, with investigations supported by agencies including the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission.

The assault occurred on Wednesday at around 2 pm at a shopping mall’s pick-up and drop-off area in Putrajaya.

Rafizi alleged that two helmeted men in black arrived on a motorcycle, with one dragging his son and pricking him with a syringe. - Bernama