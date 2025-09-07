Policeman injured breaking up brawl at Sungai Buloh Hospital

KUALA LUMPUR: A policeman sustained facial injuries while attempting to break up a confrontation between two groups at Sungai Buloh Hospital yesterday.

Sungai Buloh police chief Superintendent Mohd Hafiz Muhammad Nor said police received a report at 2.10 am about an altercation in the hospital’s emergency ward.

He stated that personnel from the hospital’s police post arrived first to manage the situation before the patrol team reached the area.

The patrol team discovered that the policeman had been assaulted by a local man in his 40s upon their arrival.

Initial reports suggest the officer attempted to intervene in a fight involving a group of men and women.

The suspect reacted aggressively by attacking him and causing injuries to his face according to the police chief.

Mohd Hafiz added that the police’s attempt to arrest the suspect was hindered, resulting in a brief struggle.

The suspect was eventually detained with the help of the public at the scene.

He was taken to the Sungai Buloh district police headquarters and has been remanded for four days until Tuesday.

The case is being investigated under Section 186 of the Penal Code for obstructing a public servant.

It is also being investigated under Section 353 for using criminal force against a public servant.

Authorities are additionally investigating the case under Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955. – Bernama