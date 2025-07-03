Polling on April 26 for Ayer Kuning by-election

PUTRAJAYA: The Election Commission (EC) today announced April 26 for polling in the Ayer Kuning state by-election in Perak.

EC chairman Datuk Seri Ramlan Harun said nomination for the by-election has been set for April 12 and early voting, on April 22.

“The constituency has 31,897 voters. The by-election requires an allocation of RM2.5 million,” he told a news conference after chairing a special meeting to determine the date for the by-election at the EC headquarters here.

The Ayer Kuning by-election is being held following the death of its assemblyman, Ishsam Shahruddin, on Feb 22 from a heart attack.

Ishsam, who was Tapah UMNO division chief, won the seat with a 2,213-vote majority in the 15th General Election (GE15) held on Nov 2022 in a five-cornered contest.

Ramlan said added that the EC has appointed a returning officer and three assistant returning officers for the by-election.

Meanwhile, to monitor election campaign activities throughout the official campaigning period, the EC will establish an election campaign enforcement team, which will also comprise the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), local authorities, and representatives of contesting candidates.

He said 601 election workers would be appointed to help conduct the by-election and the Dewan Merdeka Tapah would be the nomination centre (PPC) and the official vote tallying centre (PPRU).

“A total of 19 regular polling centres with 63 voting stations or channels and two early voting centres with three channels will be used,“ he said.

According to Ramlan, the campaign period has been set for 14 days, beginning after the declaration of candidates on April 12 until 11.59 pm on April 25 and applications for all categories of postal voting, both overseas and domestic, for the by-election are open from today via online.

The closing date for applications is April 9 for Category 1A (election staff, EC members/officers, police, military, and media personnel), and March 20 for Category 1B (Malaysian citizens residing abroad) and Category 1C (agencies/organisations).

Voters can check their polling centre information, voting channel, and serial number through the verification portal at https://mysprsemak.spr.gov.my or by calling the EC Hotline at 03-8892 7218, or via the MySPR Semak app starting March 25.

The EC urges prospective candidates for the by-election to fill out and verify their nomination forms early with the Returning Officer’s Office or the Perak State Election Office before nomination day to facilitate the nomination process.

Ramlan also encouraged prospective candidates to make an early deposit payment to ensure that all nomination processes can be completed early and run smoothly.

He said the completed and verified nomination papers must be submitted by the candidate, seconder, or proposer on nomination day at the nomination centre.

The EC is also offering government agencies, non-governmental organisations, or interested bodies the opportunity to become election observers to monitor the by-election process from nomination day until the election results are announced.

“They are allowed to observe at locations such as the nomination centre, polling centres, vote counting stations, and the official vote-tallying centre, and must comply with all the appointment conditions set,“ he said.

Further information and application forms for observers can be obtained from the official EC portal at www.spr.gov.my starting today, with the application deadline on March 17.

Ramlan said the EC will continue broadcasting the election process through live streaming at selected polling centres or channels on its Facebook page.

To encourage voters to fulfil their civic duty, he said the EC will implement the ‘Jom Kita Undi’ campaign through various media channels, including electronic media, social media, public announcements via loudspeakers, and the placement of banners at strategic public locations and other suitable places.