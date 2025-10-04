Pontian village head recalls 3am flash flood safety concerns

PONTIAN: Village Head of Area 11 Mukim Pontian Md Karib Isnin immediately checked on resident safety when informed of rising floodwaters at 3am.

He recalled the initial moments of the flash flood that hit several villages in the district early this morning after heavy rain started around 1am.

Continuous heavy rainfall for more than two hours caused water levels to rise drastically in low-lying areas including Kampung Paya Embun and Kampung Melayu Raya.

Water rose to waist level in the blink of an eye when the situation worsened with swift water flow from Gunung Pulai reaching village areas.

Md Karib noted that although flash floods are not new in the area, residents remain worried whenever heavy rain hits the nearby mountainous area.

He expressed surprise at how quickly this incident occurred despite resident preparations for the year-end rainy season.

Kampung Melayu Raya resident Muhammad Raihan Shukor said his family was shocked when water rose suddenly around 3am.

His main concern was the safety of his nearly 70-year-old grandfather who had suffered a stroke and walks slowly.

Muhammad Raihan only thought about helping his grandfather first during the emergency situation.

A total of 139 victims from 44 families have been housed at the Temporary Evacuation Centre in Sekolah Kebangsaan Melayu Raya as of 12 noon today.

The affected residents came from Kampung Paya Embun, Kampung Pak Kalib, Kampung Melayu Raya, Kampung Seri Menanti, Kampung Maju Jaya, and Kampung Sepakat Jaya.

Tanjung Piai Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Dr Wee Jeck Seng expressed concern for the affected residents and pledged to address the issue in Parliament.

He said his office would bring up the district’s flash flood problem to seek a long-term solution through proper channels.

Dr Wee promised to discuss how the Department of Irrigation and Drainage could submit a more suitable proposal to overcome the recurring flooding issue.

Measures under consideration include deepening riverbeds in affected areas to improve water flow smoothness during rainy seasons.

His office will also work to obtain aid that can help alleviate the burden faced by residents affected by the floods. – Bernama