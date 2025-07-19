Port Dickson and Johan Setia record unhealthy API levels

KUALA LUMPUR: Port Dickson in Negeri Sembilan and Johan Setia in Selangor recorded unhealthy Air Pollutant Index (API) readings as of 4 pm today.

According to the Environment Department’s Air Pollutant Index Management System (APIMS) website, Port Dickson registered an API reading of 124, while Johan Setia recorded 109.

Meanwhile, 60 other areas recorded moderate API levels, including Banting, Selangor (94), Cheras, Kuala Lumpur (89), Nilai, Negeri Sembilan (86), Kota Bharu, Kelantan (85), Kuala Terengganu, Terengganu (84) and Sungai Petani, Kedah (83).

API readings between 0 and 50 are categorised as good, 51 to 100 (moderate), 101 to 200 (unhealthy), 201 to 300 (very unhealthy), while 300 and above are hazardous.

The API data is released hourly, based on readings from 68 air quality monitoring stations nationwide.

Environment Department director-general Datuk Wan Abdul Latiff Wan Jaffar, in a statement, said the department has intensified enforcement efforts and daily patrols in areas prone to open burning, while continuing to monitor API readings.

He said the National Open Burning Action Plan and the National Haze Action Plan (PTJK) have been activated to coordinate government agencies’ response to open burning and haze-related situations.

“All landowners are advised to closely monitor fire-prone areas such as landfills, forests, peatlands, plantations, agricultural sites and industrial zones, and to prevent encroachment by irresponsible parties that may lead to open burning, whether intentional or otherwise,” he said.

Under the PTJK, all outdoor activities at schools must be suspended when API readings exceed 100, while schools, kindergartens and childcare centres are to be closed immediately if the API surpasses 200.

Cloud seeding operations will also be carried out if conditions permit, especially when the API exceeds 150 for more than 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) director-general Dr Mohd Hisham Mohd Anip said several west coast states in Peninsular Malaysia are currently experiencing transboundary haze due to 79 hotspots detected in Sumatra, Indonesia.

He said the haze was identified through satellite imagery from NOAA-20 on July 18, as well as reports from the ASEAN Specialised Meteorological Centre.

“This haze is likely carried by southwesterly winds. MetMalaysia does not expect any rainfall or changes in wind direction over the next few days that could help reduce the impact of the haze,” he added.

The public is advised to obtain accurate weather updates via MetMalaysia’s official website, the myCuaca mobile application, its official social media platforms, or by contacting the hotline at 1-300-22-1638. - Bernama