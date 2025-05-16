Prasarana aiming for 40% usage of public transportation by 2030

PETALING JAYA: Prasarana Malaysia Bhd (Prasarana) is optimistic about achieving a 40 per cent target of public transport usage in the country by 2030, in line with ongoing efforts to enhance existing facilities and services.

Its president and group chief executive officer, Mohd Azharuddin Mat Sah said that with government support, his team is implementing strategic planning to increase the number of users (ridership) from 1.3 million this year to 1.5 million next year.

“Among the main initiatives are the addition of the light rail transit (LRT) 3 (Shah Alam route) which is expected to be operational by the end of this year, the addition of dedicated bus lanes, and collaboration with the Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT) to improve pedestrian pathways to bus and LRT stations,“ he said.

He said this at a press conference after signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with UN Global Compact Network Malaysia & Brunei (UNGCMYB), represented by its executive director Faroze Nadar here today.

According to Mohd Azharuddin, Prasarana also plans to expand the Rapid KL On-Demand service, which is becoming increasingly popular among Klang Valley residents, and to increase the number of electric buses as part of the sustainable mobility agenda.

“Dedicated bus lanes are also very important because they allow buses to increase their frequency and provide faster journeys for passengers,“ he said.

He is confident that this systematic and comprehensive approach can contribute towards achieving the 40 per cent target of public transportation usage by 2023.

Previously, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi revealed that the public transportation usage rate in Malaysia is still low at around 25 per cent, far behind developed countries like Singapore (67 per cent), Seoul (63 per cent) and Tokyo (73 per cent).

He emphasied that an efficient public transportation system not only facilitates the daily movement of the people but also acts as a catalyst for economic growth, social well-being, and inclusive mobility in both urban and rural areas.

Meanwhile, Mohd Azharuddin also said that he had a meeting with Ahmad Zahid recently, and among the matters discussed was the urgent need to add dedicated lanes for the bus service.