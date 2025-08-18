Proton EV plant to begin production in September with e.MAS models

KUALA LUMPUR: Proton Holdings Bhd’s electric vehicle (EV) production plant is on track to start operations in September.

The facility, located in Tanjung Malim, Perak, is now 90.4% structurally complete, with equipment installation at 83.5%.

Proton confirmed the plant will manufacture multiple models under the Global Modular Architecture (GMA) platform.

Production will begin with the Proton e.MAS 7, marking Malaysia’s first locally developed EV.

The e.MAS 5, an entry-level EV currently touring the country, will follow shortly after.

Initial annual capacity is set at 20,000 units, with potential expansion to 45,000 based on domestic and export demand.

The company is prioritising hiring for critical operational and technical roles ahead of the mid-September launch.

So far, 30 non-executive staff have been recruited and are undergoing training.

Once fully operational, the plant is expected to create over 200 specialised jobs in EV industrialisation and technical services.

Geely, Proton’s strategic partner, has provided technical expertise in production systems and equipment selection.

The Chinese automaker also assisted with installation, trial runs, and overseas training for Proton employees.

Wan Yousry Mohamed, Proton’s head of Manufacturing Engineering, called the plant a milestone in the company’s transformation.

He emphasised Proton’s commitment to sustainability and Malaysia’s growing role in the regional EV market.

The plant will also support Proton’s expansion into new international markets with its EV lineup.

Wan described the upcoming production launch as a historic moment for both Proton and Malaysia. - Bernama