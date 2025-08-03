Public urged not to touch on 3R issues on social media

JOHOR BAHRU: The public has been reminded to avoid touching on sensitive issues related to religion, race, and royalty (3R) on social media, as they could disrupt national peace.

Dewan Negara deputy president Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed said 3R sentiments should not be taken lightly, and everyone must be mindful of boundaries and sensitivities.

“In Malaysia, people must understand the boundaries regarding 3R matters. Do not take them lightly, dismiss them, or make jokes that could touch on racial sensitivities,” he told a press conference after launching the 2025 Ihya Ramadan Outreach Programme organised by the Parliament of Malaysia here yesterday.

Nur Jazlan stressed that the government continuously prioritises unity, particularly among the younger generation, by providing various awareness initiatives, including the Youth Parliament programme.

“We aim to produce more mature youth who understand the workings of democracy, as well as the roles of the executive and Parliament in national governance. The Youth Parliament involves all 222 parliamentary constituencies, allowing participants to learn about parliamentary processes,” he said.

Earlier, he said that the Ihya Ramadan Outreach Programme serves as a platform to engage with youth through Parliamentary Democracy and Nationalism Dialogue sessions.