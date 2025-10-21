Putin considers attending ASEAN Summit, Russian deputy PM confirmed for now

KUALA LUMPUR: Russian President Vladimir Putin is considering attending the upcoming ASEAN Summit but has not yet confirmed his participation.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim stated that only Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister is currently confirmed to represent the country at the event.

Anwar revealed that Putin expressed interest in attending during their recent meeting in Beijing.

“We have sent him an invitation,” Anwar told reporters after attending the Permodalan Nasional Berhad Knowledge Forum 2025.

“He told me in Beijing that he will seriously consider this, but for now, he is sending the Deputy Prime Minister.”

The Prime Minister indicated that final confirmation of Putin’s attendance would be known by today.

“I do think he is likely to come right now, but he did say he is keen to come, so let’s see,” Anwar added.

He emphasised that officially only the Russian Deputy Prime Minister is confirmed to attend at this moment.

The 47th ASEAN Summit will take place in Kuala Lumpur from October 26 to 28.

This year’s summit carries the theme “Inclusion and Sustainability” and will involve top leaders from all ten ASEAN member states.

Key dialogue partners including the United States, China, Japan and India are also expected to participate.

The upcoming event is projected to be the largest ASEAN Summit in its history since the inaugural meeting in 1976. – Bernama