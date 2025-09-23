Putrajaya Festival of Ideas 2025 scheduled for Nov 4–8 — Zambry

PUTRAJAYA: The Putrajaya Festival of Ideas (FOI) 2025 will take place from Nov 4 to 8, building on its role as a national platform for exchanging ideas, tackling current challenges, and promoting innovation across academia, industry, government and society.

In a Facebook post today, Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir said this year’s edition follows the resounding success of FOI 2024, which attracted over 100,000 visitors and nearly one million online engagements.

“This is in line with the commitment of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who has expressed his intention for the festival to be held annually with broader collaboration,” he said.

Preparations are underway, with the FOI 2025 National Steering Committee convening its first meeting this morning. The session was chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and attended by several ministers, deputy ministers and senior officials.

Among those present were Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh, Deputy Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Khairul Firdaus Akbar Khan, Deputy Education Minister Wong Kah Woh, Deputy National Unity Minister Senator Saraswathy Kandasami and Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching.

Also in attendance were Deputy Digital Minister Datuk Wilson Ugak Kumbong, Deputy Law and Institutional Reform Minister M. Kulasegaran, Deputy Health Minister Datuk Lukanisman Awang Sauni and Deputy Higher Education Minister Datuk Mustapha Sakmud, along with deputy secretaries-general and agency heads.

During the meeting, the secretariat presented the FOI 2025 implementation plan, with Zambry urging all ministries to commit fully in ensuring the festival achieves greater impact.

As part of this year’s programme, two royal addresses are scheduled by Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, Queen of Malaysia and Sultan of Perak His Royal Highness Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah, underscoring the festival’s national significance.

Ahmad Zahid emphasised that the festival must go beyond discussion to become a transformative platform for national development. He proposed the establishment of a dedicated secretariat within the Higher Education Ministry to refine and implement actionable ideas emerging from the event.

Further details on FOI 2025, including state-level initiatives and thematic sessions, will be announced in due course. - Bernama