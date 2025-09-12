PWD completes Patau-Patau 1 bridge upgrade nine months ahead of schedule

LABUAN: The Public Works Department (PWD) has completed the upgrading of the Patau-Patau 1 concrete bridge here nine months ahead of schedule, bringing safer and more efficient connectivity to over 2,000 villagers in the historic water settlement.

The RM11.1 million project, started in October 2023, was initially scheduled for completion in March 2026.

The handing over of the project by Labuan PWD director Mohd Faizul Ali Hanapiah to Labuan Corporation (LC), represented by its chief executive officer Mohd Sukuran Taib, was witnessed by Deputy Works Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan at Patau-Patau Community Hall today.

Ahmad said the project involved strengthening four kilometres of bridge structure using Ultra High Performance Concrete (UHPC) technology, ensuring a more durable and faster construction process.

“Despite being carried out in an active community area, safety and accessibility for residents were maintained throughout,” he said to Bernama after the handover.

He said the achievement reflected strong cooperation between PWD, Labuan Corporation, contractors, village leaders and the local community.

“The completion of this project ahead of time shows the success of careful management, efficient planning and effective communication,” he said, adding that the upgraded bridge will improve mobility, comfort and safety for residents while boosting local economic activities.

Ahmad said the success also embodies the Malaysia MADANI aspirations by ensuring public infrastructure is delivered with integrity, efficiency and tangible benefits for the people.

The deputy minister also inspected the repair and maintenance works at the Girls’ Hostel Building, Block A and Block B, and other related works at Labuan Vocational College.

He said the RM10.8 million project, which began in August 2024 and is scheduled for completion in November 2026, has already achieved 69 per cent physical progress, far exceeding the original target of 20 per cent.

“This means the project is 49 per cent ahead of schedule, or approximately 140 days faster than planned. We are optimistic it can be fully completed by the end of 2025, nearly a year earlier than expected,” he said.

According to Mohd Faizul, the scope of work includes structural repairs, replacement of the sewerage system, installation of new electrical fittings, fire prevention systems, and the construction of a security fence.

“Once completed, it will benefit over 130 female students, particularly in terms of comfort, safety and well-being during their studies,” he said.