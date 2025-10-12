RHB LEKAS Highway Ride celebrates 10th edition with 6,017 cyclists

KAJANG: The RHB LEKAS Highway Ride 2025 celebrated its 10th anniversary with a record 6,017 cyclists from 23 different countries participating in a unique night ride along the fully closed LEKAS E21 Highway.

Malaysian Highway Authority Director General Datuk Sazali Harun officially flagged off the event at the Kajang Selatan Toll Plaza at 7.45 pm.

RHB’s Group Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer Datuk Mohd Rashid Mohamad described the 10th edition as a significant milestone for the banking group.

He stated that the event has evolved beyond a mere cycling race into a platform for connecting communities and promoting healthier lifestyles.

“We are honoured to be part of this journey and we look forward to continuing our partnership with LEKAS Highway,“ Mohd Rashid told reporters at the event.

IJM Corporation Berhad Group Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Datuk Lee Chun Fai expressed pride in celebrating the event’s decade-long success.

Lee emphasised that the highway ride has transformed into a meaningful tradition that brings together cyclists from diverse backgrounds.

“It reflects our belief that highways can be more than just routes of travel, they can be spaces that connect people and inspire healthier, more active communities,“ he added.

The executive highlighted the strong partnership with RHB and the LEKAS team’s commitment to providing a safe, fully closed environment for all participants.

Institut Jantung Negara returned as the official medical partner, deploying medical teams and the RHB-IJN Mobile Health Clinic along the route.

Medical professionals provided comprehensive health screenings, first aid, and wellness support throughout the cycling event.

The event has consistently attracted over 5,000 cyclists annually since 2022, establishing itself as one of Malaysia’s largest mass-participation rides.

It previously earned two Malaysia Book of Records titles in 2024 for the “Longest Distance on a Closed Highway” and “Largest Participation in a Highway Night Cycling Event.”

This year’s route covered a 44.3-kilometre dual carriageway stretching between Kajang and Paroi in Negeri Sembilan.

Participants could choose from multiple categories including the 105-kilometre Competitive Ride, 78-kilometre Ride, and various shorter distances for open and youth riders.

The event successfully transformed the major highway into a car-free zone, celebrating a full decade of community engagement and cycling promotion since its inception. – Bernama