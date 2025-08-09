RM1.1m allocated for Madani village, school projects in Kg Kiau

KOTA BELUD: The government has allocated RM1.1 million for development projects in Kampung Kiau under the Madani Adopted Village and School programme.

The funding was announced by Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Datuk Ewon Benedick.

Of the total, RM1 million will fund seven small-scale infrastructure projects in the village.

Another RM100,000 was granted to the Parent-Teacher Association of Sekolah Kebangsaan Kiau.

The village projects include road upgrades, agricultural pathways, and public amenities across Kampung Kiau Nuluh, Kampung Kiau Taburi, and Kampung Kiau Bersatu.

Specific works involve improving field roads, halls, clinics, and drainage systems in multiple zones.

Ewon shared these details during the launch of the Tourism Development Programme at SK Kiau.

He highlighted that SK Kiau is his alma mater, having studied there from Year One to Year Six.

The minister expressed hope that the allocation would address key development needs in the village and school.

He also urged villagers to leverage natural resources in agriculture, tourism, and cooperatives for socio-economic growth.

The event marked the official handover of funds under the Madani Adopted Village initiative. - Bernama