RM1.48 million Deepavali and education aid for Teluk Intan Indian students

IPOH: Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming has disbursed 1.48 million ringgit in Kasih MADANI aid to 258 Indian students in the Teluk Intan parliamentary constituency ahead of the Deepavali celebrations.

Nga, who is also the Teluk Intan Member of Parliament, said the allocation covers mostly students from 12 Tamil national-type schools, making it the largest such contribution in the area.

He stated that this reflects the MADANI government’s commitment to ensuring no student is left behind due to financial hardship.

Nga also expressed hope that the assistance would motivate students, particularly those from B40 families, to pursue academic excellence.

The aid is also intended to ease families’ financial burden ahead of the festival later this month.

Of the total, 1.23 million ringgit was channelled to schools including SJKT Dato’ Sithambaram Pillay, SJKT Ladang Ulu Bernam 2, SJKT Ladang Nova Scotia 1 and 2, SJKT Natesa Pillay and SJKT Thiruvalluvar.

Another 256,600 ringgit was distributed directly to students.

Primary school students received 1,000 ringgit each, secondary students received 1,200 ringgit each, and university students received 2,000 ringgit each.

Nga said the funds would be used to improve school infrastructure and learning environments.

This initiative will benefit thousands of Tamil students in the constituency.

He also underscored the importance of unity among all ethnic groups in enhancing Malaysia’s image on the global stage.

Nga concluded that a great nation needs a clean government, fair policies and a united people. – Bernama