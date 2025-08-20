RMAF chief meets Singapore defence minister to strengthen bilateral ties

KUALA LUMPUR: Royal Malaysian Air Force Chief General Datuk Seri Muhamad Norazlan Aris called on Singapore Defence Minister Chan Chun Sing during an introductory visit. The meeting reaffirmed the warm and long standing defence relations between Malaysia and Singapore.

Singapore’s Defence Ministry stated both parties emphasised deepening cooperation between their air forces. They also highlighted the importance of strengthening people to people ties between the RSAF and RMAF.

Muhamad Norazlan is on a two day introductory visit to Singapore that began on Tuesday. He also called on Singapore Chief of Air Force Major

General Kelvin Fan after a guard of honour inspection. The RMAF Chief was presented with the RSAF Honorary Wings by Major General Fan during a ceremony. This recognition honours his commitment to strengthening relations between the two air forces. As part of his itinerary, Muhamad Norazlan visited Changi Air Base East. He viewed and was briefed on a static display of an A330 Multi Role Tanker Transport aircraft.

MINDEF noted that both air forces have enhanced mutual understanding through regular interactions. These include people to people exchanges and fighter landaways between the nations. Bilateral exercises such as SAREX MALSING also contribute to this professional relationship.

Both air forces cooperate on multilateral platforms including the Five Power Defence Arrangements. These arrangements contribute constructively to the regional security architecture in Southeast Asia. - Bernama