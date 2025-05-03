S’wak police arrest 10 in housebreaking, cable theft cases

KUCHING: Sarawak police have arrested nine men and one woman in connection with three separate cases involving housebreakings, cable theft, and possession of dangerous weapons around the city.

Kuching district police chief ACP Mohd Farhan Lee Abdullah said the suspects, aged between 18 and 50, were all locals with prior criminal records and tested positive for drugs.

The first arrest involved two men suspected of breaking into a house in Tabuan Jaya, causing losses estimated at RM20,000.

In the second case, police detained two men and a woman at Jalan Laman Cenderawasih for obstructing public servants and possessing tools suspected to be used for house break-ins. A Proton Saga with a fake registration number was also seized.

The third arrest saw four men apprehended in Kampung Gita for possessing dangerous weapons, including a homemade air rifle and various tools believed to be used for cable theft.

Mohd Farhan said all suspects were being investigated under Section 379 of the Penal Code and Section 8 of the Arms Act 1960.