Sabah floods subside, all PPS closed

KOTA KINABALU: All Temporary Relief Centres (PPS) in flood-affected districts across the state have been closed as the floods have completely subsided.

Only Telupid continues to shelter 350 evacuees from 102 families as of 8 am today, housed in five PPS.

Telupid district officer Celestine Jetony, who also chairs the District Disaster Management Committee, officially declared the end of the flood disaster.

“Based on field reports and information from our agencies, I hereby declare that all PPS have been closed as of 8 am, following inspections confirming that the affected residents’ homes are safe for occupancy,“ she said.

Heavy rainfall on the evening of Feb 26 caused flooding in several villages in the Paitan and Telupid districts.

As a result, several PPS were opened in Telupid that night, followed by additional centres in Paitan the next day.

However, as floodwaters receded and homes were deemed safe for occupancy, all PPS in Paitan were closed yesterday evening.

Telupid and Paitan are located in Sabah’s interior, approximately 200 km and 230 km east of Kota Kinabalu, respectively.