Sabah palace staff take anti-corruption pledge with MACC

KOTA KINABALU: Thirty officers and staff of Istana Seri Kinabalu took and signed the Anti-Corruption Pledge at a ceremony held yesterday at the main hall of the Sabah Governor’s official residence.

The event was witnessed by Sabah Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission director Datuk Fuad Bee Basrah.

Izarudin Jalaludin, Private Secretary to the Sabah Governor, led the pledge on behalf of all palace personnel.

In his speech, Izarudin reminded attendees that corruption can take many forms, including abuse of power and misappropriation.

He stated that integrity is key to avoiding involvement in corruption.

“Always uphold integrity as a practice and guiding principle,“ he said in a statement today.

He also thanked Sabah MACC for their cooperation and commitment to the programme’s success. – Bernama