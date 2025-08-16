Sabah to host National Unity Week 2026, Labuan celebrates harmony

LABUAN: National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang announced that Sabah will host the national-level Unity Week 2026.

He made the announcement while officiating the Unity Week Celebration and the Golden Jubilee of Rukun Tetangga (KRT) 2025 in Labuan.

The event took place at the Labuan International Sea Sports Complex.

Unity Week is organised under the Kembara Perpaduan Malaysia MADANI framework.

It aims to foster unity while promoting understanding of Malaysia’s diverse traditions and cultures.

The celebration also strengthens social integration and builds a sustainable ecosystem of national unity.

Aaron highlighted Labuan as an example of harmony where cultural, religious, and ethnic diversity coexist peacefully.

He noted that Labuan scored the highest in the 2021 Malaysian Happiness Index at 9.29.

“To further strengthen social bonds, KPN has established 37 Rukun Tetangga areas across Labuan,” he said.

Aaron added that the Rukun Tetangga movement marks its 50th anniversary this year.

Over five decades, KRT has played a vital role in community safety and neighbourhood development.

This year’s celebrations feature activities like the Rukun Tetangga Golden Jubilee exhibition.

Other events include Cultural Night performances and an Early Childhood Education exhibition.

The Unity Fun Run and Walk, along with economic exhibitions, are also part of the festivities.

Government departments and agencies will showcase their contributions to national unity. - Bernama