Sabah women stitch culture into income with Mama JaRum initiative

KOTA KINABALU: Forty women in Sabah are transforming traditional ethnic designs into a sustainable income source after completing training as Mama JaRum seamstresses.

The initiative, led by SME Corp Malaysia, aims to elevate micro-enterprises through the Inclusive Business Value Chain Development (IB-VCDI) programme.

SME Corp chairman Tan Sri Bernard Giluk Dompok highlighted the project’s role in strengthening the rural economy.

The training ran from April 15 last year to May 14 this year, equipping participants with skills to commercialise their craft.

Partnering with Chanteek Borneo, the women’s creations will be marketed to the tourism sector, generating RM112,103 in sewing wages so far.

Participants from Tuaran, Tamparuli, Penampang, and Kota Kinabalu will collaborate with Chanteek Borneo for four more years.

Chanteek Borneo managing director Anne Antah emphasised the cultural significance of the project.

The initiative aims to showcase Borneo’s heritage through high-quality, innovative crafts globally. - Bernama