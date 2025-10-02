Sabak Bernam student discharged after school dormitory fall incident

SHAH ALAM: The Form Three student who fell from the third floor of a school dormitory in Sabak Bernam has been discharged from hospital on September 20.

Selangor police chief Datuk Shazeli Kahar confirmed the student’s discharge during a press conference here today.

He stated that police have not yet recorded the student’s full statement to allow him time to recover from the incident.

“The student is now at his family home in Sabak Bernam and is recovering well,“ Shazeli said.

“He can walk and speak, though with some difficulty and his diet is still a bit irregular.”

Shazeli explained that investigators are proceeding cautiously with informal chats first to avoid stressing the student mentally.

“We have not taken a full statement from the student as he is still recovering mentally from the head injury,“ he added.

The police chief confirmed that investigation papers on the case have been referred to the deputy public prosecutor.

Police are now awaiting further instructions from the prosecutor’s office regarding the case.

Selangor police had previously confirmed receiving a report about the incident on August 24.

The male student was believed to have fallen from the third floor of his school dormitory around 2 am. – Bernama