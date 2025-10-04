Sarawak Delta Geopark in final stages of securing UNESCO recognition - Abang Johari

KUCHING: The Sarawak Delta Geopark, which encompasses Santubong National Park, is in the final stages of securing recognition from the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) as a UNESCO Global Geopark (UGGp), said State Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said the Santubong area holds great importance, particularly for its history and natural heritage, and has the potential to gain recognition on the international stage.

“Currently, the Santubong area has been recognised as a national geopark, and we now aim to elevate it to the international level.

“We are now in the final round and are awaiting confirmation from UNESCO,” he said at the launch of the Santubong Archaeological Park and Wallace Centre here today.

Meanwhile, Abang Johari said the Sarawak government has also agreed to upgrade the road in the Santubong area from two lanes to four lanes.

“We will also construct a second bridge, and all these projects will take three years to implement.

“The project will increase accessibility to the Santubong area, turning it into a tourist hub,” he said.

On Sept 9, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability (NRES) said that the recognition of Lenggong Geopark and Sarawak Delta Geopark would mark Malaysia’s third and fourth UGGp after Langkawi and Kinabalu, thus strengthening the country’s position in efforts to conserve nature and sustainably manage areas of international value.

The ministry said the two geoparks received Green Card status from the 10th Meeting of the UNESCO Global Geoparks Council held at the Kultralkura UNESCO Global Geopark in Chile on Sept 5 and 6.

Lenggong and Sarawak Delta Geoparks were recognised along with seven other geoparks from various countries and the decision will be brought to the UNESCO Executive Board for confirmation before official recognition as UGGp is ​​granted.