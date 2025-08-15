Sarawak media groups back proposal for journalists’ clubhouse

KUCHING: The Federation of Sarawak Journalists Associations (FSJA) and Kuching Division Journalists Association (KDJA) fully support plans to establish a media clubhouse.

FSJA and KDJA president Ronnie Teo Teck Wei called the initiative a game-changer for local journalists.

He noted that media professionals often juggle assignments across multiple locations daily.

“The significant downtime between these functions presents a major logistical challenge at our own expense,” Teo said in a statement.

A dedicated workspace would provide a convenient hub for efficient operations, he added.

The facility would offer internet access, power supply, and editing resources for on-the-go reporting.

Teo emphasised the need for a rest area to support journalists facing long working hours.

KDJA and FSJA hope to collaborate with UKAS and the state government on the project.

Teo also proposed similar facilities in Sibu and Miri to assist reporters in those areas.

Deputy Minister Datuk Abdullah Saidol confirmed UKAS is reviewing the clubhouse proposal.

He said the idea stemmed from discussions with media representatives about their need for a dedicated space.

The clubhouse would serve as a meeting, relaxation, and networking venue for journalists. - Bernama