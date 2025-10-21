Sarawak premier urges local councils to embrace new ideas for challenges

KUCHING: Councillors of local authorities across Sarawak have been urged to embrace new ideas and perspectives to tackle contemporary challenges.

Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg stated that basic infrastructure alone no longer suffices for urban areas.

He emphasised that local councils must now prioritise elements like the Sustainable Development Goals to balance development with environmental concerns.

Abang Johari, popularly known as Abang Jo, explained that modern urban planning requires a different approach from the past.

“Previously, building good roads, electricity and water supply was enough, but times have changed,“ he said.

He highlighted vehicle emissions as a key example of an issue that has gained significance due to greenhouse gas concerns.

The premier delivered these remarks while addressing the 2025 Seminar for Councillors of Local Authorities. – Bernama