Sarawak’s free education policy to drive human capital growth in green sectors

KUCHING: Sarawak will channel its new free tertiary education initiative towards strengthening human capital in high-value sectors such as carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS), renewable energy and environmental technology.

Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said the scheme forms part of the state’s long-term strategy to ensure Sarawakians are equipped with the technical knowledge and skills needed to lead its transition towards a sustainable and low-carbon economy.

“Sarawak is blessed with natural capital as we have 62% forest coverage,“ he said in his speech at the launch of the Accelerating Climate Action in Sarawak programme.

“The moment you have natural capital and the human capital that can be trained, then the world is yours, meaning that Sarawak becomes a world player.”

He added that the state has taken a bold decision to act for future generations and needs technocrats well-versed in science to manage this transition.

The free education initiative is designed to produce a new generation of scientists, engineers and technologists to support Sarawak’s rapidly expanding green sectors.

These include the hydrogen economy, carbon management and CCUS projects that will drive the state’s sustainable development.

The policy reflects the state government’s commitment to building a knowledge-driven economy capable of innovating solutions for global environmental challenges.

It also aims to create sustainable opportunities for future generations through targeted education and skills development.

The Accelerating Climate Action in Sarawak programme provided a platform for participants to discover and give feedback on the state’s decarbonisation pathway.

It also featured carbon market mechanisms that will shape Sarawak’s future economic and environmental direction.

Workshops on sustainability reporting and environmental, social and governance principles were conducted during the event.

Industry and policy leaders exchanged ideas and best practices to drive measurable climate action and long-term value creation.

The free education scheme will be implemented next year as part of Sarawak’s comprehensive approach to human capital development. – Bernama