School assistant missing, daughter drowned after their vehicle was swept away

MIRI: A pupils’ personal assistant at Sekolah Kebangsaan Long Jekitan in Baram near here is missing while his daughter was found drowned after the four-wheel drive vehicle they were in was swept away by swift currents as they crossed a river.

According to a Fire and Rescue Department operations centre spokesman, Dawellies Luing, 46, and his daughter, Vallerie Mentie Dawellies, nine, were on their way home from the school when the vehicle was swept away at Sungai Sengayan in Long Jekitan, Baram this morning.

“The incident happened at about 8 am and firefighters received a report at noon from the Marudi district police headquarters,” they said when contacted today, adding that the daughter was found drowned not far from the location of the incident by villagers and was taken to her family home in Long Tikan.

An operations team from the Marudi Fire and Rescue station is scheduled to leave for the location of the incident at 6 am tomorrow and the journey is estimated to take between 10 to 12 hours, he added.

Meanwhile, a Facebook user named Sabrina NJ, who claims to be an old friend of the victim, said in a post that the road the victim chose was an alternative road connecting Long Silat, Long Mekabar and Long Jekitan after the main road to the area, Jalan Long Mekabar, was cut off.