Selangor customs seizes RM9.17m scrap metal at Port Klang Free Zone

KLANG: The Selangor Customs Department has intercepted an illegal shipment of 1,964 tonnes of scrap metal valued at RM9.17 million after confiscating 83 containers at the Port Klang Free Zone (PKFZ).

Selangor Customs director Mohamad Azhar Ahmad Paharazi stated that the seizure was made following joint inspections with the National Targeting Centre (NTC) over two months starting in May. Initial investigations indicated the metals were imported without permits from various countries in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, likely for domestic use.

“The goods were falsely declared as aluminium alloy, raw aluminium, computer components, and precious metals in the Manifest and Customs Form 1. Importing scrap metal requires permits from SIRIM under the Customs (Prohibition of Imports) Order 2023,” he said during a press conference at Wisma Kastam, Pulau Indah.

In a separate case, Mohamad Azhar revealed that eight 20-foot containers carrying 221.7 tonnes of steel coils worth RM1.29 million were also seized at PKFZ. The shipment, declared as furniture and mattresses, was found to contain Prime Pre-Painted Steel Coils imported without permits.

“The goods are subject to anti-dumping duties of 52.1 per cent under the Customs (Anti-Dumping Duty) Order 2021. A total of 62 coils valued at RM769,434 were seized, with duties and taxes amounting to RM516,290. Investigations are ongoing,” he added.

From May to early July, Selangor Customs also prevented smuggling attempts involving other goods worth RM4.37 million, including duties and taxes, at West and North Port Free Zones. - Bernama