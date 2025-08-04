Selangor launches RSTU framework for civil service reform

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor government has rolled out the Selangor State Governance and Service Delivery Reform Framework (RSTU), a strategic initiative to streamline policy implementation and align state governance with federal directives.

State Secretary Datuk Dr Ahmad Fadzli Ahmad Tajuddin described RSTU as a catalyst for efficient, transparent, and high-impact service delivery. He emphasised that the framework reflects Selangor’s commitment to systemic progress and public trust.

“Selangor must not only excel in economic metrics but also in governance, work culture, and integrity. RSTU ensures our administration remains agile and trusted,“ he said during the launch event, attended by Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

The framework focuses on eight key areas: governance and integrity, service delivery reform, complaints reform, silo-breaking, human capital resilience, grassroots empowerment, programme measurement, and outcome-based evaluation. Deputy State Secretary (Management) Datuk Yazid Sairi will spearhead the reforms as Selangor’s Chief Reform Officer.

The event also marked the launch of the Fly the Jalur Gemilang campaign, celebrating National Month with a reform-driven spirit under Malaysia MADANI. Flags were distributed to nine district offices and 12 local authorities. - Bernama